International Working Women’s Day on March 8 in pictures

European socialists established this special day in 1910 to build solidarity among women workers around the world. They knew that in order to achieve real liberation for women workers and oppressed people that an anti-capitalist struggle must be waged, and that only socialism could ensure their rights would be upheld and expanded.
During this International Women’s History Month, Workers World sends solidarity to women workers, people of all genders and oppressed people around the world.
Bogota, Colombia
Bogota, Colombia
Part of the resistance in Palestine, in Gaza.
Indonesia
Nigerian women rally for equity in Lagos
Pakistani women rally for their rights in Lahore.
Indigenous women in Peru protest the right-wing coup.
Indigenous women demonstrate in Lima, Peru, against right-wing coup government.
Indigenous women demonstrate in Lima, Peru, against right-wing coup government
Manila, the Philippines.
Women in Manila, the Philippines fight for workers' rights: higher wages, unionization without repression, and freedom of political prisoners
Women in Manila, the Philippines fight for workers' rights: higher wages, unionization without repression, and freedom of political prisoners
Women in Manila, the Philippines fight for workers' rights: higher wages, unionization without repression, and freedom of political prisoners
Les Rosies (named for Rosie the Riveter) march against Macron's so-called "pension reforms" which will disproportionately harm women workers.
Paris, France
Disabled people commemorate International Working Women's Day in Pamplona, Spain
El Salvador
Women demand an end to gender-based violence in Mexico City, Mexico
Women demand an end to gender-based violence in Mexico City, Mexico