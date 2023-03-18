International Working Women’s Day on March 8 in pictures

By Kathy Durkin posted on March 18, 2023

European socialists established this special day in 1910 to build solidarity among women workers around the world. They knew that in order to achieve real liberation for women workers and oppressed people that an anti-capitalist struggle must be waged, and that only socialism could ensure their rights would be upheld and expanded.

During this International Women’s History Month, Workers World sends solidarity to women workers, people of all genders and oppressed people around the world.

 

