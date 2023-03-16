PDF of March 16 issue
Which way forward for the antiwar movement?
Editorials:
SVB: ‘The bank is now insolvent’
ABOLISH THE POLICE!
International Working Women’s Day:
Cuban women: End the blockade
Honoring Harriet Tubman
IWWD around the world
Women bear brunt of food cuts
Cop City NO!
Global movement demands: ‘Free Mumia!’
Fight drugs with class struggle
Supporting Palestinian resistance
France: Millions on strike
Cuba vs. mosquitos
Tear down the walls:
Walpole prisoner resistance 1973
Protesting jail deaths in West Virginia
Injustice system for LGBTQ2S+ people
Mundo Obrero:
La guerra de Biden
Puerto Rico No Se Vende
La policía ataca
