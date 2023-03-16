PDF of March 16 issue

Download the PDF.

Which way forward for the antiwar movement?

Editorials:

SVB: ‘The bank is now insolvent’

ABOLISH THE POLICE!

International Working Women’s Day:

Cuban women: End the blockade

Honoring Harriet Tubman

IWWD around the world

Women bear brunt of food cuts

Cop City NO!

Global movement demands: ‘Free Mumia!’

Fight drugs with class struggle

Supporting Palestinian resistance

France: Millions on strike

Cuba vs. mosquitos

Tear down the walls:

Walpole prisoner resistance 1973

Protesting jail deaths in West Virginia

Injustice system for LGBTQ2S+ people

Mundo Obrero:

La guerra de Biden

Puerto Rico No Se Vende

La policía ataca

