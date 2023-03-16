PDF of March 16 issue

By A. Majumdar and Workers World Party posted on March 16, 2023

Which way forward for the antiwar movement?

Editorials:
SVB: ‘The bank is now insolvent’
ABOLISH THE POLICE!

International Working Women’s Day:
Cuban women: End the blockade
Honoring Harriet Tubman
IWWD around the world
Women bear brunt of food cuts

Cop City NO!
Global movement demands: ‘Free Mumia!’
Fight drugs with class struggle

Supporting Palestinian resistance
France: Millions on strike
Cuba vs. mosquitos

Tear down the walls:
Walpole prisoner resistance 1973
Protesting jail deaths in West Virginia
Injustice system for LGBTQ2S+ people

Mundo Obrero:
La guerra de Biden
Puerto Rico No Se Vende
La policía ataca

