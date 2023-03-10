Yemenis picket pro-war Rep

Renton, Washington

March marks eight years of the U.S.-Saudi bombing war against Yemen — a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the people of Yemen. Members of Yemeni Relief and Reconstruction picketed the offices of pro-war Rep. Adam Smith in Renton, Washington, on March 1. Ten solidarity organizations backed the protest.

Smith, a Democrat and a leading member of the House Armed Services Committee, has played a key role in funding the U.S.-Saudi genocidal war, along with pushing for over $80 billion to Ukraine for the U.S.-NATO war against Russia.

Stop the U.S.-backed Saudi bombing of Yemen!

— Report and photo by Jim McMahan