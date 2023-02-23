Pennsylvania nurses call a penalty on hospital giant

Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), the union representing nurses across the state, launched a scathing social-media campaign to blow the whistle on Jefferson/Einstein Hospital for unnecessary spending. The Philadelphia nonprofit hospital corporation paid for an advertisement to air during this year’s Super Bowl game. A 30-second commercial costs around $7 million.

PASNAP points out that those millions could be better spent on wages and other incentives to improve nurse staffing. The union’s posts on Instagram read: “Hey, #TeamJefferson, you’ve got enough bucks for a Super Bowl ad but not enough $$$ to spend to retain and protect your hardworking employees???”