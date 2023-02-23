PDF of February 23 issue

Download the PDF.

Earthquake kills 50,000

End sanctions on Syria!

Train wreck exposes capitalism

Sam Marcy: apostle of class unity

New York Times’ anti-trans bigotry

ADA lawsuit vs killer cops

U.S. out of the Philippines!

Editorial: What led to a long war

Black History Month

National oppression is not secondary!

Black Reconstruction in S. Carolina

Roll the union on!

Tesla union drive

Boston academic workers

Tear down the walls:

Global actions for Mumia

Texas prisoner hunger strike

Mundo Obrero:

Prepárense para la mayor crisis capitalista

Puerto Rico: Editorial: Mi pueblo ha resistido

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.