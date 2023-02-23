PDF of February 23 issue

By Workers World Party posted on February 23, 2023

Earthquake kills 50,000
End sanctions on Syria!

Train wreck exposes capitalism
Sam Marcy: apostle of class unity
New York Times’ anti-trans bigotry
ADA lawsuit vs killer cops
U.S. out of the Philippines!
Editorial: What led to a long war

Black History Month
National oppression is not secondary!
Black Reconstruction in S. Carolina

Roll the union on!
Tesla union drive
Boston academic workers

Tear down the walls:
Global actions for Mumia
Texas prisoner hunger strike

Mundo Obrero:
Prepárense para la mayor crisis capitalista
Puerto Rico: Editorial: Mi pueblo ha resistido

