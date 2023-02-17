Interview with family and supporters of Kamau Sadiki

In 1999, the FBI threatened Kamau Sadiki with life in prison, if he did not assist in their attempt to recapture Assata Shakur. Shakur was a U.S. political exile living in Cuba and the mother of Kakuya Shakur, one of Kamau’s daughters. When Kamau refused to betray his principles and entrap her, the FBI convinced Atlanta police to reopen a 30-year-old cold case and charge him. As a result, in 2002 Kamau Sadiki, a veteran member of the Black Panther Party, was wrongfully convicted of the 1971 murder of a Fulton County, Georgia, police officer. He is currently serving a life sentence at the Augusta Prison Hospital in Georgia.

His other daughter, K’Sisay Sadiki, created a one-woman play, based on letters from her father and recollections of her life with him when they lived in New York together. K’Sisay and other supporters formed the Free Kamau coalition and are working to obtain his release. Marie Kelly held this interview with Kamau Sadiki’s daughter, K’Sisay Sadiki, and Rafael Outland, a member of the Free Kamau coalition.

Marie Kelly: Tell me about your life with your dad.

K’Sisay Sadiki: I spent my years as a baby and then as a little girl, from my birth up until my father came out of prison in 1979, always visiting my father, even while he was in prison. I have a lot of letters, and I’ve collected all my letters from the 1970s until now. They’re letters from him of our love affair, because I’m really close to my father.

And so I was really excited when my father was released in 1979 when I was eight years old. Yeah, I remember the day, and I did a play too. I acted out this whole experience, because when he came home, it was like the happiest day of my life.

My mother always encouraged our relationship. I spent all of the years visiting, and he got out of prison. I’m overjoyed. He and I talked about what our life would be like.

My father worked. He went back to school, to Queensboro College. He has always been good at mathematics. He was an artist, too; he could draw. And in the beginning, when he first came home, he lived with us. He and my mother were Black Panther comrades.

He had already had a lot of comrades and friends and a family who welcomed him home. We eventually moved to Brooklyn. We had lived in Queens for a while, then moved to Brooklyn, and my Dad worked for the phone company.

I always say he was the man of the community — everything that he learned in the Black Panther Party. That’s how he is; that was his interaction with folks in the community.

I grew up on Clinton Avenue in Brooklyn, and he would literally ride around the neighborhood, and everyone stopped and would talk to him. He was a storyteller. He would step outside, talk to the kids on the block.

He loves writer Stephen King, loves sci-fi and just tells stories and talks about all the books that he’s read. And so our relationship developed too, because having a daughter, he wanted me to be a top martial artist, but I was a dancer.

My mom was always like, “Look, you have to be softer on her.” He was all about discipline. But my mother let us spend a lot of time together to develop our relationship, and we did normal stuff.

He wanted to provide for his family. Again, he was a father. That’s why we say, who is Kamau Sadiki? He’s my father — yeah, father first. You’re talking many, many years of a so-called normal life.

I’m striving to achieve, you know; I have my father. This was before he got arrested again. We always lived in the same neighborhood. I visited him. He’s such an interesting dude.

He was a normal person and wanted the best for his family throughout the years. He was out for over 30 years; he was there for me becoming a woman and is a grandparent to my children. He also wanted me to have a relationship with my family on his side; so again, he was a father.

MK: Can you talk about his health problems?

KS: So he started having illnesses. And I remember when he first told me when he went to the doctor. My dad had discipline about things when it came to his health, school, work, ethics. He was like on top of it, but then he was diagnosed first with hepatitis and then sarcoidosis. So he spent more time just dealing with his pain. I remember sarcoidosis affecting his eyesight or different parts of his organs and causing excruciating pain. So then he spent a lot of time indoors, though he continued to work.

MK: Fast forward to 2002, talk about finding out he had been arrested.

KS: He also had a girlfriend. I never trusted her. And I think she’s also part of the reason why he’s incarcerated today.

MK: I’ve read some stuff about that. It seemed like a kind of messy interpersonal relationship.

KS: Yeah. So my father was working but being sick, too. I worked in fashion for many years, so I really had these two separate lives, similar to my dad. His past was being a Panther; but you know, he’s known as the telephone man.

But one day I came home from work, and my children’s father said, “You need to sit down, because I have something to share with you,” and he said, “Your father has been arrested.” And that was the last thing I could imagine, that he was arrested.

So we got dressed and went to Brooklyn. I remember being in court. And he just looked devastated. We were devastated; that was just the beginning. I was a lot younger, and I didn’t really understand.

What was actually happening? So he was arrested, and these detectives are trying to dig deeper into something that had started out very minor. But it gets deeper, and now they start making the connection to him and Assata [Shakur] and a case from 1971.

I’ve gathered this information later in life. [At that time] I was his daughter, and I didn’t know what was happening. Now I’m visiting him at the Brooklyn House of Detention, and that is very awkward for me, because I’m not used to going into jail and seeing him this way.

It had been years since I had that experience. So I never thought I’d have to revisit that again. And I remember sitting with him, this one conversation, and he’s just like, “Everything’s gonna be okay” — he was being a father — “Don’t worry. This is going to pass. This too shall pass.”

That was the last time I saw him in New York. So I know he had gone to court, like back and forth, dealing with the case. But then he said to me, “I have to go to Atlanta,” because of the 1971 case. “I need to go. I’m gonna go to Georgia. But don’t worry, I’ll be home; I’m gonna come home.”

But he didn’t; he never came home. I just couldn’t comprehend what had happened. I didn’t even know about all the supporters he had at that time. Like, where’s he going? This foreign place to me, you know? I read about his case later in life, maybe years later. It’s just like a blur. I felt like my father died or something.

MK: It must have felt so surreal. And you had this really long period where he was just your dad. What was it like to have a somewhat ordinary life but also have parents who were Black Panthers? It must have felt like you were living in two different worlds.

KS: I do remember the day I went to visit him in Brooklyn detention. You feel like death or something; it just felt cold. But there were so many supporters, like friends and family, some working for the phone company.

They’re like, what happened to your father? And this is something else you got to understand; there’s all these years when as a kid, it was hard for me to accept that he had once been in prison. So I had to get over my shame of having a dad in prison as a little girl. My friends and family didn’t know our history, because that was something I didn’t talk about — you know, like having parents who that were Panthers, visiting my father as a little girl.

He also had a daughter whose mom is Assata. This is not something that I just shared. When he came home, and I was a little girl, if he wore a certain color or clothing, I was like, people will know.

So I experienced a lot of shame as a little girl, with him going back and me seeing his name in the newspapers and our family portrayed as criminals. I had worked at W magazine, where everything was about the media, so I didn’t get support from there. But it’s who I am, who my parents were and how their choices have affected my life.

A lot of cubs like me were taught what we had to do to live. I’ve evolved, of course, and I can like my father’s storytelling, can educate people about who he is, can have all this history and be proud of it.

I have all these letters and documents about everything he’s gone through in his life. It wasn’t until I went to college and studied African-American history that I could finally be part of a community where I felt safe.

Then I said, let me talk about some stuff with my family, and I felt comfortable. I was, like, wow and proud. And he’s like, “Well, who are my heroes?” My dad and my mom.

And that’s another thing today; my parents love each other. I grew up with love and real connection. And that’s how I raised my children, and they are very proud of their grandparents. And my daughters can know their history, and they can drop those jewels on folks too.

MK: Talk about how your Mom is doing.

KS: My mom’s been through some stuff. My mom also dedicated her life to being a revolutionary. She is like many other Panther women, who have suffered loss and hardship over the years. Recently, they have spent time just to be with each other.

My mom’s gone through a lot. And she used to be able to go visit my dad all the time, but then she got really sick, and she just couldn’t do it anymore. She needs to take care.

My mother was 16 and my father was 18 or 19 when they had me. That’s something I share when I speak to a lot of the younger generation. When I perform my play, some of the questions are like, “Panthers had children?” They see them as they were, you know — people.

MK: And your play? Do you still perform it? How did you come up with that idea?

KS: I have a film background with documentaries. I used to work with Albert Maysles, who has since passed away, in Cinema Verité. I’m an artist, but I was trying to do this documentary. So I felt a disconnect, like I needed to express my emotions and pain.

With storytelling and performance, I can really connect with everybody. So I challenged myself, having Maysles’ documentary center film festival as an event platform. For my birthday, I’m going to take my letters from my father and shape them into a story.

So then other groups invited me to perform. I performed at Princeton and D.C. The last performance was at the University Settlement Society. The last performance I did was in 2020, right before the lockdown. By the end, it was amazing; I felt so good.

At University Settlement people came up afterwards, and I thought, “I’m going somewhere with this.” And that was the last performance before COVID-19 happened. So now, in January 2023, people are out again, and I have more material. I want to layer it, so I’m writing again.

It’s actually very healing to be my father’s voice again, to be my mother’s voice, to go back in time to the 1960s and then bring it up to today. But I’m gonna go even deeper, because my father said, you chose us, you know. They were teenagers, and they had a love story. And they had fun too.

That’s the thing. They weren’t just Black Panthers that were, you know, “All power to the people” and everything. I want to be able to tap into that, even with all the pain. I think what I admired so much about my mother is that she was able to take me to court, some heavy stuff.

And then afterwards, she would take my cousin and me to Chinatown, we’d have a great meal and go to the park.

Some things I say are the juxtaposition of what is freedom. When my father came home, he wanted me to go to the best camps to have experienced nature. He wanted me to go to dancing school. My mom and her other comrades wanted their children to experience Broadway theater. Because? Because that’s what we all want, right? It’s nice to talk about those times, because it always brings back the feeling of all the joy.

MK: Yes, you can’t forget that joy and closeness. And it must be hard with the distance between you now — the miles.

KS: Yeah, it is. He’s not really able to call me. But when he does, he just called me recently, and I do get to talk to him. Then he’ll say, “Don’t worry,” like still being a father — and always, “I love you.”

MK: I want to get into what he’s going through right now. He’s in a prison hospital, I understand, in Georgia. How long has he been there? Is this temporary, because he’s having a flare-up of his illness, or is he housed there over the long term?

KS: Yeah, he’s been housed there for like 20 years, a long time. It is just a horrible place. I mean besides being in prison, it may be a medical facility, but they don’t care about the people there. So that is where he will stay until he’s released.

MK: And maybe Rafael, you could speak about what is going on as far as his case? And getting him out of there?

Rafael Outland: There’s definitely a legal team that’s working on his case. And we’ve received some support in recent times from the Southern Center for Human Rights. And so we’re hoping that in the next couple of months, there can be a parole package, you know, that is developed reflective of his medical history and the ongoing challenges of neglect that he has experienced within the Augusta Medical Prison Hospital. That becomes more of an argument of how the institution just probably is incapable of taking care of somebody like Kamau.

And as a result, with family support, community support, medical care on the outside, there’s a strong indication that he’ll get better care outside versus inside. So from that vantage point, we’re hoping a parole package is ready.

And the SCHR [Southern Center for Human Rights] has its own process of getting it to the right attorneys and district attorney. And I think Terry and Christina, as the acting attorneys right now, are really doing a nice job collaborating and working together. I think the goal right now is more about parole or resentencing.

So I think in that regard, there would be at the end a release, whatever parole would come with sentencing. All of that would be connected to more like the argument from his medical case and hoping he gets what care he needs once released. So that’s kind of my understanding.

MK: And there is a doctor who spoke out about the poor conditions at the Augusta prison hospital?

RO: Absolutely, there were lawsuits. We’ve collected a lot of that information in our archive. And we have Kamau’s medical records and have the medical people on the coalition side to create those arguments. We’re definitely going to use the research from those articles as our supporting evidence of how these institutions are failing. Medical people are saying they’re not equipped. So, right, I don’t know who else has a higher voice in that besides doctors and nurses trying to help people.

KS: As a matter of fact, I think that they have a new contract with some other company to provide the medical care at the Augusta prison hospital. Even some of the needs that my dad had before, he’s not getting, because the contract doesn’t include certain additional care. Like you said, they’re understaffed.

My dad thought for a long time that it was a nurse who was changing his wounds — he has these wounds on his ankles, wounds he did not have going into that prison. That’s something that he got over the years. And so it’s been neglected in terms of the proper care and not getting the bandages changed. He thought that there was a nurse he had been working with on changing the bandages, but she’s not even a nurse.

MK: What kinds of support do you need? Or that the general public could provide?

RO: I think the first thing is to encourage people who would like to support him to visit some of the websites and web links. One is the official website at freekamau.com/. The other is linktr.ee/freekamausadiki. And then there’s a couple of social media outlets: facebook.com/free kamau sadiki and instagram.com free Kamau Sadiki.

The other part is to donate, highlighting the medical, family and coalition expenses at this point. If you know anybody who’s been incarcerated, it just has a huge economic impact on the family. So just being able to donate whatever people can provide becomes important. There are accounts set up on the websites to facilitate making donations.

And just educating people — a lot of people just don’t know who he is. I want to mention, of course, the coalition. If anybody wants to connect to the coalition, we’re glad to welcome them and introduce them to some of our different subcommittees.

Finally, we have an upcoming event. We’re going to be celebrating Kamau’s birthday. We want to raise awareness about the medical challenges that exist behind those walls. So it’s a medical advocacy forum online on Feb. 19 and in-person events in different cities. We can definitely give you that flyer, if people want to come to the event.

KS: That we now have a coalition is something that years ago I wouldn’t have thought possible — that he would get this kind of support to free him, despite his life sentence. Shep, who is also a veteran Black Panther, and I used to talk about having a coalition for my dad. It was just an idea, you know, and we were just trying to outline it.

And it’s really happening, so there’s progress. I mean, there’s a lot more to do. But again, I’m just trying to see him come home, because it is something I couldn’t even imagine — hugging him again. What would it be like as a grown woman?

RO: And thank you guys for your work. You know, when you talked about learning more Marxist perspective, the first person that jumps in my thoughts is brother George Jackson, who identified very concretely as a Black Guerrilla communist. And, you know, I think from my reading and understanding, he really helped me understand what communist practices could look like in an urban context and why they were important.

And I always recall his saying that Africans in America would make good communists, as long as we can get some support and get the oppressors off our neck. So it’s for him, us loving each other, supporting each other. I think you would agree, Marie, too, to try to continue to keep that legacy alive.

KS: Yeah, we can’t give up. And I think again, when I see everything my father’s been through, about his resilience. He still is that soldier, that person that they can’t break.