Salute to LSN Murthy of the CPI (Maoist)

Workers World Party sends its condolences to the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and all other Indian Marxists over the death of Comrade LSN Murthy on Dec. 21, 2022. He served as a powerful force in the revolutionary struggle in India for over 50 years as a writer and translator of Marxist-Leninist works.

His death is a worldwide loss, but a loss even greater to the revolutionary movement in India.

In a conversation with other Indian comrades, it is reported that he said: “I am an example of how the revolutionary movement and the party that leads it molds an ordinary person in so many spheres and makes them experts in the interest of the movement. It was the Party that molded me, as per the needs of the movement and the party.” This is a message we can share with our own comrades as they find their role in their party and the revolution.

Comrade Murthy became a communist revolutionary through the Communist Party of India and eventually entered into the revolutionary service of the Naxalbari peasant rebellion of 1967. He propagated the revolutionary thought of Marxism-Leninism in all that he did.

He served as the editor of Kranti, a publication that would eventually become an organ of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). As a leading Indian comrade, he taught the working class much about the revolutionary thought of Marxism.

In addition to writing and translating the circulars and messages of the Indian Revolution, Comrade Murthy most famously translated Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong’s Selected Works, volumes 6-9. By making the words of Mao Zedong available in English and various Indian languages, the message of revolutionary communism was spread. We thank him for this contribution.

As revolutionary Marxists who acknowledge the importance of Mao Zedong, we see the death of one of his greatest translators as a major loss. However, LSN Murthy’s efforts to elevate Mao Zedong’s works have elevated him, as well.

May Comrade LSN Murthy rest in peace and rise in power! Solidarity with the Communist Party of India (Maoist)!

Princess Harmony for the International Relations Committee of Workers World Party