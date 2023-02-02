Free Alex Saab!

Supporters of Alex Saab gathered inside Grand Central Station in New York City on Jan. 16. The purpose of the demonstration was to “denounce the imprisonment of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab; his only crime was evading the illegal sanctions of the North American empire” against Venezuela.

Saab was kidnapped in Cape Verde in June 2020 and extradited to the U.S. in October of that year. Since then he has been imprisoned in the U.S. on 15 trumped-up charges, including money laundering. He is being held in the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has called out the frame-up of Saab as part of Washington’s “economic war” against his country.

— Report by Sara Flounders