PDF of January 12 issue

By Workers World Party posted on January 12, 2023

WW Statement
Capitalists wage class war
Organize resistance!

Editorial: No to fascist coup in Brazil

California grad students’ strike ends
Challenges facing Starbucks workers
Justice for Arif Sayed Faisal!
The near death of Damar Hamlin
ILWU members protest U.S. war in Ukraine
New York City nurses strike

Around the world:
Stop Israel’s racist genocide
Japan’s arms buildup 

Tear Down the Walls:
Critical hearing for Mumia
Remembering Wadiya Jamal
Pennsylvania prisoners strike

Mundo Obrero:
Presupuesto de guerra
2022, el año de la clase obrera

