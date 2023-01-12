PDF of January 12 issue

Download the PDF.

WW Statement

Capitalists wage class war

Organize resistance!

Editorial: No to fascist coup in Brazil

California grad students’ strike ends

Challenges facing Starbucks workers

Justice for Arif Sayed Faisal!

The near death of Damar Hamlin

ILWU members protest U.S. war in Ukraine

New York City nurses strike

Around the world:

Stop Israel’s racist genocide

Japan’s arms buildup

Tear Down the Walls:

Critical hearing for Mumia

Remembering Wadiya Jamal

Pennsylvania prisoners strike

Mundo Obrero:

Presupuesto de guerra

2022, el año de la clase obrera

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.