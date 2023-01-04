Wadiya Jamal, my beloved

The following message from Mumia first aired on Prison Radio Dec. 30, 2022.

She was a spring baby, born in the first week of April 1953 — a West Philly girl, whose beauty made her shine in a crowd. She loved fiercely like a lion. This love blessed the lives of five beautiful children, and it blessed me.

As mother and grandmother, she radiated like a sun over her planet; and when anyone was lost, her mighty love was cracked by such loss — her mother and father, her brother Jimmy, and perhaps deepest, the loss of the family’s baby, Samiya, was the deepest crack, the deepest past.

After that, every December was a trial through darkness. We were all waiting for the first light of spring, for this dark fog to break. But it was not to be. Just after the holidays, her heart, her mighty heart, gave up. She loved like no one else ever.

I love you, I will always love you. All the children and grandchildren love you and will always love you. Your smile was the only sunshine we ever needed, and we need it now. We love you, Wa-Wa. We miss you.

With love, not fear, this is Mumia Abu-Jamal.