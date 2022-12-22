PDF of December 22 issue
Historic union win for grad workers at Boston University
No high school ROTC
Why workers need sick leave
Three-day Starbucks strikes
Rail worker solidarity rallies
SanctionsKill Campaign
Climate catastrophes:
Disastrous Keystone oil spill
Dimock – Green light for frackers
Around the world:
German peace movement
Jose Maria Sison ¡Presente!
U.N. brief for Mumia
Editorials:
Year of the workers
January antiwar actions
Tear Down the Walls:
Court decision benefits Mumia
People’s political mural
Oregon death penalty
Mundo Obrero:
Siénte orgullo… y organízate!
Especulación tecnológica
