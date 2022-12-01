PDF of December 1 issue
‘We have survived and flourished’
Massive turnout on National Day of Mourning
WWP commentary
Books, bathrooms, bills − and bullets
Dec. 10 panel on U.S. sanctions
Peltier’s message to Day of Mourning
Editorial: What’s in a name?
Labor organizing:
Mushroom workers
Portland Starbucks strike
‘Make Amazon pay!’
On the picket line
Is Ukraine war at a turning point?
Tear Down the Walls:
Free Leonard Peltier & all Native prisoners
Letters from behind the walls
Mundo Obrero:
Rebelión de la Taza Roja
¡Ni una masacre más!
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.