PDF of December 1 issue

By Workers World Party posted on December 1, 2022

‘We have survived and flourished’
Massive turnout on National Day of Mourning

WWP commentary
Books, bathrooms, bills − and bullets

Dec. 10 panel on U.S. sanctions
Peltier’s message to Day of Mourning
Editorial: What’s in a name?

Labor organizing:
Mushroom workers
Portland Starbucks strike
‘Make Amazon pay!’
On the picket line

Is Ukraine war at a turning point?

Tear Down the Walls:
Free Leonard Peltier & all Native prisoners
Letters from behind the walls

Mundo Obrero:
Rebelión de la Taza Roja
¡Ni una masacre más!

