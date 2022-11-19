Workers World honors Indigenous peoples on their commemoration of the 53rd National Day of Mourning Nov. 24, on so-called “Thanksgiving.” On that special day, Native people pay homage to their ancestors and tell their true histories as the original inhabitants of this country, while exposing European colonialists’ massive crimes against Indigenous people, including theft of their lands and food sources, obliteration of their culture, racism, oppression and genocide.

In 1970, the United American Indians of New England gathered in Plymouth, Massachusetts, site of the original “Pilgrim” invasion, and observed the first National Day of Mourning. Only Indigenous people speak at these solemn events.

WW has attended the Day of Mourning commemorations every year since 1981 and has reported firsthand on these events in our pages.

WW applauds Indigenous peoples in the U.S., and globally, who fight oppression and lead struggles to save lands, forests and rivers from capitalist destruction. Our newspaper hails courageous Native water, land and forest protectors who lead these movements, often putting their lives on the line to confront rapacious corporations, which in their reckless drive for profits harm the planet.

We honor those who have lost their lives in these struggles, including Indigenous organizer and Lenca leader, Berta Caceres, of Honduras.

We say “Free Leonard Peltier!” This member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has been unjustly imprisoned for over four decades, far from his family and people. Recognized globally as a political prisoner, Peltier has been nominated several times for the Nobel Peace Prize. The U.S. government has violated its own laws by denying parole to this ailing 78-year-old.

WW calls on our readers and supporters to support these movements and commemorate the National Day of Mourning.

