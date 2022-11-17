‘Puerto Rico Not for Sale!’

At the Halloween Parade in New York City this year, the Puerto Rico Is Not For Sale campaign decided to take an audience that normally has little to no information about Puerto Rico by surprise, by educating them on the terrors of U.S. colonialism. The contingent marched in the parade wearing costumes and waving banners to inform the public of the realities of colonial conditions in Puerto Rico created by U.S. capitalist exploiters.

The reception by both the march participants and spectators was exceptional. They took pictures of us and asked meaningful questions, while enthusiastically taking our flyers. Even a man dressed as a jíbaro, with a kettle and a cart selling coconut ice cream, joined our contingent