PDF of November 17 issue

53rd National Day of Mourning
Indigenous pride, power and protest!
Indigenous struggle never stops:
Peltier’s Walk to Justice
Stop stealing Native kids
Moonanum James: ‘We are not conquered’
Tear Down the Walls:
Mumia: Will courts deny justice?
‘Time-bar’ injustice
Mutulu Shakur coming home
Voter suppression targets parolees
Also:
Defend affirmative action!
Unity vs. developers
Which way for antiwar movement?
Tech bubble bursting
Book review: Sanctions wreck economies
Bed bugs and moldy coffee
Saladin Muhammad, ¡presente!
Editorial: The system’s two parties
World:
Puerto Rico Is Not For Sale
COP27 – Environmental fraud
Haiti: Resistance confronts invasion threat
Mundo Obrero:
Derecho al voto de los presos
Encarcelamiento y vivienda
Puerto Rico no se vende
