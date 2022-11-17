PDF of November 17 issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 17, 2022

53rd National Day of Mourning
Indigenous pride, power and protest!

Indigenous struggle never stops:
Peltier’s Walk to Justice
Stop stealing Native kids
Moonanum James: ‘We are not conquered’

Tear Down the Walls:
Mumia: Will courts deny justice?
‘Time-bar’ injustice
Mutulu Shakur coming home
Voter suppression targets parolees


Also:
Defend affirmative action!
Unity vs. developers
Which way for antiwar movement?
Tech bubble bursting
Book review: Sanctions wreck economies
Bed bugs and moldy coffee
Saladin Muhammad, ¡presente!
Editorial: The system’s two parties

World:
Puerto Rico Is Not For Sale
COP27 – Environmental fraud
Haiti: Resistance confronts invasion threat

Mundo Obrero:
Derecho al voto de los presos
Encarcelamiento y vivienda
Puerto Rico no se vende

