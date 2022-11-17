PDF of November 17 issue

Download the PDF.

53rd National Day of Mourning

Indigenous pride, power and protest!

Indigenous struggle never stops:

Peltier’s Walk to Justice

Stop stealing Native kids

Moonanum James: ‘We are not conquered’

Tear Down the Walls:

Mumia: Will courts deny justice?

‘Time-bar’ injustice

Mutulu Shakur coming home

Voter suppression targets parolees





Also:

Defend affirmative action!

Unity vs. developers

Which way for antiwar movement?

Tech bubble bursting

Book review: Sanctions wreck economies

Bed bugs and moldy coffee

Saladin Muhammad, ¡presente!

Editorial: The system’s two parties

World:

Puerto Rico Is Not For Sale

COP27 – Environmental fraud

Haiti: Resistance confronts invasion threat

Mundo Obrero:

Derecho al voto de los presos

Encarcelamiento y vivienda

Puerto Rico no se vende

