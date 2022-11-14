Rally supports striking Reserve Roastery workers

New York City

The sidewalk was packed Nov. 10 as union, student and community supporters rallied in solidarity with striking Starbucks workers outside the company’s Reserve Roastery in Manhattan. Since the Roastery workers won their union election in April, they have faced workplace safety and health issues from mold in their ice machine to bedbugs in the break room that infested their clothing and personal items. These conditions prompted the workers to walk out on Oct. 25, and they want proof from management that the bedbugs and mold infestation have been treated before they go back to work.

Supporters swelled the daily picket line outside the Roastery on 9th Avenue at 15th Street, displaying a giant inflated rat, the well-known “Scabby the Rat,” which is used by unions to expose anti-union employers. Many creative chants rang out including “Bedbugs, bedbugs, biting me, no more coffee, no more tea! Moldy, moldy, moldy ice, this is why we’re on strike!”

Speaking at the rally were representatives of Starbucks Workers United, Communications Workers (CWA) from Verizon, Teamsters from UPS, Columbia University Student Workers Union, Workers Assembly Against Racism, Internationalist Group, Democratic Socialists of America and several New York City Council members.

To show solidarity with Starbucks Roastery workers: