PDF of November 10 issue

World condemns U.S. blockade of Cuba
Also:
South Koreans protest U.S. military
Communist Party of China Congress
New York solidarity with DPRK
Rhode Island: Jobs for local workers
Railway strike could ‘shut it down’
Disability justice — a right, a demand
Houston: ‘Fire the killer cop!’
Broken treaties, Indigenous sovereignty
Mundo Obrero:
Amenazas electorales
Elecciones en Brasil
Tear Down the Walls:
Oldest prisoner released from Guantanamo
Gender-affirming care in Pennsylvania
Cleveland jail deaths
