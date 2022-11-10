PDF of November 10 issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 10, 2022

Download the PDF.

World condemns U.S. blockade of Cuba

Also:
South Koreans protest U.S. military
Communist Party of China Congress

New York solidarity with DPRK
Rhode Island: Jobs for local workers
Railway strike could ‘shut it down’
Disability justice — a right, a demand
Houston: ‘Fire the killer cop!’
Broken treaties, Indigenous sovereignty

Mundo Obrero:
Amenazas electorales
Elecciones en Brasil

Tear Down the Walls:
Oldest prisoner released from Guantanamo
Gender-affirming care in Pennsylvania
Cleveland jail deaths

More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

