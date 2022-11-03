PDF of November 3 issue

By Workers World Party posted on November 3, 2022

Brazilian voters reject fascist Bolsonaro

End blockade of Cuba!

Also:
On the picket line;
Postal workers quiz DeJoy;
Vigil for cops’ victim;
‘Progressive’ Dems cave on Ukraine.
Editorial Voter suppression: bloody history

World:
SIM card registry in the Philippines;
No U.S. troops in Haiti!

Mundo Obrero:
‘Un juego de estafa política’
Guerra de chips

Tear Down the Walls:
No justice at Mumia Abu-Jamal hearing
Incarceration replaces public housing

