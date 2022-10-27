PDF of October 27 issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 27, 2022

Download the PDF.

Texas march
‘Death row? Hell NO!’

Editorial:
U.S. hands off Haiti!

STOP NATO’S Ukraine war!
The real nuclear threat; Donbas referendum; U.S. protests; War and workers

Also:
Protesters crash Ivy League game
No arena in Philly Chinatown!
Labor resurgence continues
Editorial: Voting while Black
‘Say YES’ to LGBTQ2S+ lives

World:
French general strike
Int‘l Women’s Alliance Canada
Brazil election

Mundo Obrero:
‘Un juego de estafa política’
Guerra de chips

Tear Down the Walls:
Free Wendy Howard!

Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

Simple Share Buttons

Share this
Simple Share Buttons