PDF of October 20 issue

By Workers World Party posted on October 20, 2022

Back to the streets
Say NO to U.S. wars!

Clarion call to the movement
Prepare for the biggest global capitalist crisis in history

Also
UPenn, pay reparations!
Commentary: Combating U.S. war propaganda
Editorial: Political con game

Worker Power:
Philly museum workers win
Billy Bragg sings at Starbucks
On the picket line

World:
U.S. threats to Haiti
Crimea bridge bombed
French workers resist

Mundo Obrero:
Un huracán, dos sistemas
Autobús de migrantes

Tear Down the Walls:
Case for Mumia’s freedom
Abuse in Pennsylvania prisons
No to racist spy tech
Albert Woodfox memorialized

