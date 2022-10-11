Protest for freedom on Imam Jamil Al-Amin’s birthday

To mark the 79th birthday of falsely imprisoned Imam Jamil Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, supporters rallied in front of CNN in downtown Atlanta Oct. 4. They demanded that corporate media report on the withheld confession of Otis Jackson, who has repeatedly said under oath that “I shot the cop” — the cop Al-Amin was convicted of killing.

There are numerous other discrepancies that substantiate Al-Amin’s claim of innocence. Yet he, like other liberation fighters, continues to spend decades in prison under inhumane conditions. For more: imamjamilactionnetwork.org.