PDF of October 6 issue

Alabama
Prisoners wage massive strike
Editorial:
One hurricane, two systems
Also
Orange Shirt Day protest
Workers Assembly connects struggles
Trans solidarity with worker organizing
On the picket line
Philly Museum of Art strike
Alex Saab & U.S. war on Venezuela
Where’s the $60 billion for the Bronx?
Starbucks strikes in Atlanta, Houston
Western Alaska typhoon
Mundo Obrero : Puerto Rico no está en venta • El colapso nuclear
World: War lies • Roots of Italian fascism • Cuba’s recovery • Nord Stream sabotage
Tear Down the Walls
Louisiana plans to jail juveniles ages 10-18 in Angola prison
