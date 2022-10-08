PDF of October 6 issue

Download the PDF.

Alabama

Prisoners wage massive strike

Editorial:

One hurricane, two systems

Also

Orange Shirt Day protest

Workers Assembly connects struggles

Trans solidarity with worker organizing

On the picket line

Philly Museum of Art strike

Alex Saab & U.S. war on Venezuela

Where’s the $60 billion for the Bronx?

Starbucks strikes in Atlanta, Houston

Western Alaska typhoon





Mundo Obrero : Puerto Rico no está en venta • El colapso nuclear

World: War lies • Roots of Italian fascism • Cuba’s recovery • Nord Stream sabotage

Tear Down the Walls

Louisiana plans to jail juveniles ages 10-18 in Angola prison

