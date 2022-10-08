PDF of October 6 issue

Alabama
Prisoners wage massive strike

Editorial:
One hurricane, two systems

Also
Orange Shirt Day protest
Workers Assembly connects struggles
Trans solidarity with worker organizing
On the picket line
Philly Museum of Art strike
Alex Saab & U.S. war on Venezuela
Where’s the $60 billion for the Bronx?
Starbucks strikes in Atlanta, Houston
Western Alaska typhoon


Mundo Obrero : Puerto Rico no está en venta • El colapso nuclear

World: War lies • Roots of Italian fascism • Cuba’s recovery • Nord Stream sabotage

Tear Down the Walls
Louisiana plans to jail juveniles ages 10-18 in Angola prison

