Hail Indigenous Peoples Day – Support Workers World 

Boston’s proclamation last year that the second Monday of October every year would be Indigenous Peoples Day, “in lieu of” Columbus Day, was a victory for Native peoples, since the creation of U.S. settler colonialism, the theft and devastation of their lands and cultures, denial of all rights, the torture and genocide, began and continued in what is now the state of Massachusetts.

Then on Oct. 8, 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed a federal Indigenous Peoples Day and acknowledged the atrocities “European explorers inflicted on Tribal nations and Indigenous communities.” These pronouncements came about due to the strong, unified struggles by Indigenous peoples and their allies, notably at Standing Rock against the Dakota Access Pipeline and the courageous, militant fight that shut down the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The movement for recognition of Oct. 12 as Indigenous Peoples Day began in Berkeley, California, following a huge march called by the American Indian Movement in San Francisco on Oct. 10, 1992, protesting the celebration of conquistador mass murderer Christopher Columbus’s arrival 500 years earlier. Since then, 14 states, Washington, D.C., and over 130 cities have dumped the holiday honoring the genocidal conqueror and recognize Indigenous peoples, their knowledge and cultures on that day.

Workers World has continually supported the righteous struggles of Native peoples on the streets and in our newspaper. WW joins Indigenous communities to demand: Drop “Columbus Day” as a federal holiday! Commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day in every city, town and state! Down with white supremacy!

Your donations matter!

Workers World relies on our readers’ backing. The WW Supporter Program was founded 45 years ago to help build this socialist newspaper. Since the early 1990s, the fund has supported the website workers.org, where WW articles are posted daily and the PDF file of every weekly paper is displayed.

Workers.org contains news and an analysis of global and U.S. struggles and is a resource for political activists. The website posts firsthand accounts by writer-activists in many countries, translated by our staff. Timely articles by worker-organizers keep the newspaper current on U.S. union drives, along with reports on antiwar, anti-racist and other progressive movements.

Unforeseen circumstances during the pandemic caused us to reduce the number of printed issues to once a month. But the weekly online newspaper has never been skipped during this 2 ½-year health crisis. While WW’s staff is voluntary, both the printed newspaper and the website require that monthly expenses be paid. Although many online publications require fees to read their articles, WW does not. Our articles are free to all readers.

But WW needs your help! Join the WW Supporter Program! Can you give $50, $100, $200, $300 or more per year? For a contribution of $50 or more, you will receive 12 print issues a year and a weekly email of the online issue. Supporters can receive the book, “What road to socialism?” by notifying us. By donating, you help class truth reach more readers.

Write monthly or annual checks to Workers World. Mail them with your name, address and email address to Workers World, 147 W. 24th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10011. Or sign up to donate online at workers.org.

We appreciate your support.