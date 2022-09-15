PDF of September 15 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 15, 2022

Google, Amazon workers say
‘No tech for Israeli apartheid’

Michigan: Ballot access win
Housing activists crash gentrifiers’ party
Buffalo workers fight for tenant
Mine wars: Blair Mountain to Alabama
Donovan Lewis’ life matters

Tear Down the Walls:
Remembering 1971 Attica uprising
Free Alex Saab documentary

Editorials:
Why accept COVID deaths?
Monarchs and capitalism

World
Blinken disses Africa
Global South & vaccines
Imperialist royalty
Climate crisis in Pakistan
Ukraine propaganda & nuclear threats

