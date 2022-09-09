Housing is health care

Over 100 health care workers from the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) — including nurses, social workers and medical students — rallied in front of the hospital on Sept. 2 in support of the Save the UC Townhomes campaign. Residents there are fighting to remain in one of the last affordable housing complexes near the UPenn campus. The health care workers carried banners and chanted “Housing equals health care!” and “Stop Penntrification!” as they marched through campus after the rally.

— Report by Marie Kelly