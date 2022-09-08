PDF of September 8 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 8, 2022

Protest of ‘Penntrification’ shuts down UPenn convocation

Mississippi water crisis
Housing = health care
Millions more face evictions
Surveillance & speedup
Reflection on life in East Germany
Editorial: Indicted: modern capitalism

Workers organize
Ohio teachers win; On the picket line; Sip-ins at Oregon Starbucks

World
Gorbachev & the imperialists
Prague: No to war, sanctions

Tear Down the Walls:
Yvonne Wanrow: Victory for self-defense
Palestine prisoners’ unity triumphs
Texas abolitionists testify
No justice in this system!
Walk to free Leonard Peltier

More PDF back-issues here.

