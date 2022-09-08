PDF of September 8 issue

Download the PDF.

Protest of ‘Penntrification’ shuts down UPenn convocation

Mississippi water crisis

Housing = health care

Millions more face evictions

Surveillance & speedup

Reflection on life in East Germany

Editorial: Indicted: modern capitalism

Workers organize

Ohio teachers win; On the picket line; Sip-ins at Oregon Starbucks

World

Gorbachev & the imperialists

Prague: No to war, sanctions

Tear Down the Walls:

Yvonne Wanrow: Victory for self-defense

Palestine prisoners’ unity triumphs

Texas abolitionists testify

No justice in this system!

Walk to free Leonard Peltier

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.