PDF of September 1 issue

Starbucks worker militancy forces legal victories
BATTLE FOR ABORTION ACCESS
Michigan ballot initiative
Louisiana: Nancy Davis case
WORKERS IN MOTION
Therapists protest dangerous delays
Kent, Washington, educators strike
UE Local 150: 25 years of struggle
Buffalo solidarity with Palestine
Franky Velgara ¡PRESENTE!
End methadone stigma, social control
Editorial Make education free
Cuban Revolution celebrated in New York City and Portland, Oregon
Tear Down the Walls:
Yvonne Swan Wanrow
Momentum builds against new jail
Albert Woodfox, a warrior
WORLD
Colombia, Venezuela relations
LGBTQ+ rights in Vietnam;
Haiti;
U.S. bombs Syria;
Bolivia: masses counter coup plot
