PDF of September 1 issue

By Workers World Party posted on September 1, 2022

Starbucks worker militancy forces legal victories

BATTLE FOR ABORTION ACCESS
Michigan ballot initiative
Louisiana: Nancy Davis case

WORKERS IN MOTION
Therapists protest dangerous delays
Kent, Washington, educators strike
UE Local 150: 25 years of struggle

Buffalo solidarity with Palestine
Franky Velgara ¡PRESENTE!
End methadone stigma, social control
Editorial Make education free

Cuban Revolution celebrated in New York City and Portland, Oregon

Tear Down the Walls:
Yvonne Swan Wanrow
Momentum builds against new jail
Albert Woodfox, a warrior

WORLD
Colombia, Venezuela relations
LGBTQ+ rights in Vietnam;
Haiti;
U.S. bombs Syria;
Bolivia: masses counter coup plot

