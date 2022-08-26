On Labor Day, hail workers in motion!/Support Workers World!

Workers World/Mundo Obrero newspaper cheers on the Amazon and Starbucks workers who are leading struggles to unionize their workplaces. These mainly young people of many nationalities and genders are in the forefront of the class struggle in the U.S. Their bold actions have sparked an upsurge of worker-led union drives in other companies and industries. Their bravery in defying vicious corporate union busting is inspiring workers around the country.

This newspaper has closely followed and featured reports on the organizing drives of Amazon and Starbucks workers and recent unionization campaigns at Trader Joe’s, Chipotle, REI, Apple and other companies.

On this year’s Labor Day, WW expresses solidarity with these workers, all those celebrating union pride on this day, and the unorganized and low-wage earners who are fighting for workplace rights and a union. We laud the workers, especially young people, women, other gender-oppressed and LGBTQ2S+ people, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, Arab and immigrants, who are fighting for all workers.

Since Workers World’s first issue in 1959, the newspaper has featured coverage of workers’ struggles. Our newspaper is partisan, siding with workers and oppressed people fighting for their rights against capitalist bosses. The struggles of our class are covered in our pages and in our biweekly column “On the Picket Line.” Not only does WW write about worker organizing, but our writers and staff members join picket lines and rallies!

