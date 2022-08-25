PDF of August 25 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 25, 2022

Memphis Seven win

class war:
Boston Starbucks; Amazon organizing; On the picket line; Seattle workers’ actions; Britain’s shutdowns; Book review ‘Fighting Times’

Also:
‘Climate bill’ promotes pipeline
FBI vs. Trump?
Editorial: Solidarity defeats firestorm

World: Palestine resists repression; People’s Korea defiant;
Sierra Leone: reproductive rights struggle

Tear Down the Walls:
Shut Stewart DOWN!
Honoring Albert Woodfox
Attica Brother pays tribute to George Jackson
Bradford Gamble, ¡Presente!

More PDF back-issues here.

