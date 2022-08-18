Workers say: Stop Dejoy’s privatization of Postal Service

American Postal Workers Union (APWU), National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) and United Auto Workers (UAW) members, environmental groups and other union activists held a dinosaur-themed rally outside the U.S. Postal Service Headquarters at L’Enfant Plaza in Washington, D.C. Aug. 9 to demand the use of union-made electric vehicles for the postal service.

The rally was held just before the Postal Board of Governors meeting opened. Workers also protested against the Postmaster Louis Dejoy’s 10 Year Plan to privatize the postal service. Currently, DeJoy plans to eliminate 50,000 jobs and close many small post offices. Workers at the rally demanded his firing and to “keep the postal service a service and not a business.”

Hirsch is a retired postal worker.