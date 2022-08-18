PDF of August 18 issue
Emergency call to action
Amazon, Starbucks, recognize unions now!
Philadelphia solidarity with Gaza
Also:
Brianna Grier: Cops lie
No justice for Black farmers
UAW members push for change
Postal workers protest
Drug rehab sabotage
Oakland teacher-community unity
Lessons of Charlottesville 2017
Editorial: Operation Lone Star
World: Sierra Leone revolt; German anti-fascism; U.S. wars sow chaos
Tear Down the Walls: Black August tribute
Download the PDF.
More PDF back-issues here.