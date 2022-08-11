PDF of August 11 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 11, 2022

Eviction resistance

Palestine will be free!

Also:
Tlaib wins, Zionists lose
Fierce Madres
Bill Russell: a revolutionary
Aiming for the stars
Boston Starbucks workers and NLRB
Black August: Salute to Nigerian women
Houston protest for Jalen Randle
Starbucks hires CIA spy to bust union
On the picket line
Heat wave crisis
U.S. endless terror war
Monkeypox

World: Gaza under attack; Korea is one; Beautiful day in Nicaragua

Tear Down the Walls: Albert Woodfox, presente!

More PDF back-issues here.

