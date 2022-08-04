PDF of August 4 issue

By Workers World Party posted on August 4, 2022

Panamá: Workers strike, win price rollback

Stop the FBI attack!

Also:
Coal barons’ climate plan
Deadly floods and the profit motive
California Labor Federation
Bans off our bodies! 5, 7
Big Pharma’s crime 7
¡Cuba Sí!

‘The union makes us strong’:
Starbucks;
UAW Convention;
Trader Joe’s;
California Labor Federation

World:
Reparations for Haiti; Taiwan: Pelosi’s visit provokes China

Tear Down the Walls:
County jail death traps
‘I will fight and never give up’
Protests reverse ban on dictionaries

More PDF back-issues here.

