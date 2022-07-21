PDF of July 21 issue

Download the PDF.

Economic crisis deepens

Young workers show way forward

Also:

SCOTUS attacks Native nations

Tamir Rice remembered

No contract, no coffee!

Who’s to blame for inflation?

Safe consumption sites

Also:

Enslaved ‘Mothers of Gynecology’ honored

Abortion and women with no regrets

In the crosshairs

Editorials:

Beyond Democrats; Middle East hypocrisy

World:

Palestine; NATO & Guernica; Cuba’s vaccine triumph

Tear Down the Walls:

Letters from inside

Free Brittney Griner!

Sexual abuse in ICE detention

My cancer

Prisons: summer death traps

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.