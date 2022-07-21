PDF of July 21 issue

Economic crisis deepens
Young workers show way forward

Also:
SCOTUS attacks Native nations
Tamir Rice remembered
No contract, no coffee!
Who’s to blame for inflation?
Safe consumption sites

Also:
Enslaved ‘Mothers of Gynecology’ honored
Abortion and women with no regrets
In the crosshairs

Editorials:
Beyond Democrats; Middle East hypocrisy

World:
Palestine; NATO & Guernica; Cuba’s vaccine triumph

Tear Down the Walls:
Letters from inside
Free Brittney Griner!
Sexual abuse in ICE detention
My cancer
Prisons: summer death traps

