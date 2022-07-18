Reproductive rights vs. rightwing Federalist Society

Protesters gathered outside the Mellon Bank building in Center City Philadelphia July 13 to denounce the Federalist Society meeting there. Society members include the ultraconservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court, many Republican members of Congress and Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania law professor who spouts white-supremacist rhetoric.

Security guards barred their entrance, but protesters set up a sound system to address office workers on their way home, handing out literature against proposed SB106, a constitutional amendment to eliminate the statewide right to abortion.

The DSA-Philadelphia chapter called the action, which was endorsed and attended by Workers World Party-Philadelphia. Members spoke out against the Federalist Society’s right-wing, white-supremacist, anti-reproductive rights and transphobic stance.