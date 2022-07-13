Atlanta marks 40th anniversary of Mumia’s incarceration

Atlanta

To mark the 40th anniversary of political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal being sentenced to death, the film “Long Distance Revolutionary” was screened in Atlanta July 3. After decades of political and legal struggle, Mumia’s death sentence was overturned, although he remains incarcerated in Pennsylvania’s hellholes called prisons.

Recently released Black liberation leader, Jalil Montaqim was a special guest and encouraged all efforts to free Mumia. The event, in solidarity with the call by LoveNotPhear, was sponsored by the Imam Jamil Action Network (IJAN), Workers World Party, Community Movement Builders, Black Alliance for Peace- Atlanta Chapter and the Atlanta Coalition in Defense of Black Lives. The evening ended with a rousing litany of “Free Them All!” chants.