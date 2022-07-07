PDF of July 7 issue

Yet another police lynching
Akron community outraged

Editorial:
Beyond Roe overturn
Commentary:
Jan. 6 hearing exposes fascist threat

Philly housing battle
Keep Oakland schools open!
West Coast REI store union drive
Ravenswood lockout 1990-92
Worldwide attention to U.S. reproductive rights
Icebergs, SCOTUS & EPA

World:
Colombia election views; Ecuador strike paused; Haiti mass action

Tear Down the Walls:
The rich targeted Boudin
Incarcerated and pregnant
Popular protests say: ‘Free Mumia!’

