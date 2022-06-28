Hundreds marched through the heart of Roxbury in Boston June 26 for Trans Resistance Day, chanting “We’re taking back Pride” and “Trans liberation, not gentrification!”

This was the third annual Trans Resistance Day in Boston, which replaced the corporate Pride parade in order to “advocate for the safety, joy and liberation of [trans and queer Black, Indigenous and people of color].” The march and festival center their voices, struggles and the issues they face — housing instability, attacks on reproductive health care, racist police and politicians, the war against immigrants, lack of access to gender-affirming health care, ableism, unemployment and poverty as low-wage workers.

The lively march was intentionally routed through Roxbury, as opposed to Downtown Boston where Pride previously took place, to directly connect with Black and Brown communities. The festival that followed in Franklin Park celebrated trans joy, community and leadership by highlighting queer musicians, vogueing and dance, world-renowned drag queens such as Peppermint and local organizations committed to liberation and by creating an outdoor space that supported freedom of expression for all.

The Sisters Against Fascism passed out gifts at the festival to trans, gender-nonconforming and queer Black, Indigenous and people of color and helped raise money for the Trans Joy Fund. This fund has made it possible to replace corporate Pride with politics and festivities, by and for oppressed queer people, that are accessible and free.

Read more at transresistancema.com.

WW PHOTO: Maureen Skehan