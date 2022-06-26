Letters from behind the walls

Workers World Staff,

I am incarcerated in SCI Albion in Pennsylvania. I came across an older newspaper and love the content. I saw an ad and was hoping to get a subscription. Keep up the great work please.

James G.

Albion, Pennsylvania

**

Greetings,

My name is Delfino H. I am a prisoner here in Texas. I just wanted to let you know that I do appreciate you sending me the Workers World paper, thank you. I will say this, someone really needs to look into the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system, especially their ad-seg [administrative segregation, or solitary confinement] or what they now say is the Restricted Housing Unit. Nothing changed but the name. But I guess it is so they can say they don’t have solitary [confinement] in Texas anymore.

Sincerely,

Delfino H.

Beeville, Texas

**

Workers World,

Will you please send me a copy of “Rainbow Solidarity in Defense of Cuba”? I’m at SCI Forest in Pennsylvania. I have been receiving Workers World for some time, and I really enjoy reading it. You guys are doing a great job getting the word out. So keep doing what you do. I strongly believe that everyone needs to unite to make this world a better place for everyone. There should not be any hate or discrimination. Also, we all need free universal health care.

Peace, love and solidarity,

Carl Z.

Marienville, Pennsylvania

**

Dear Workers World staff,

I transferred from Shawangunk, Connecticut, a year ago. I’ve been in 15 years now; I’m innocent by all rights. I fought at trial to no avail and was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years to life. I’m going to appeal until my last dying breath. I like your information and look forward to reading your newspaper.

Donald D.

Sing Sing Correctional Facility, New York

**

Dear Mundo Obrero/Workers World,

My name is Robinson M. T. The reason for this letter is because I want to be a part of the Workers World movement. I’ve been reading your paper from a friend by the name of Walter H. He went to some other prison. I miss reading the Workers World, so can you please make me a part of the movement!

THANK you!

Robinson M. T.

La Bella, Pennsylvania

**

Workers World,

I’m writing this letter to bring attention to an injustice that was done to [me as] a 16-year-old juvenile in a Missouri courtroom. At 16, I was sentenced to an unconstitutional 241-year sentence while my adult co-defendant gets 30 years. In 1995, this 16-year-old and an older man committed two robberies. No one was seriously injured in these crimes.

My name is Bobby Bostic and I was sentenced to die in prison for the above crimes. The judge pronounced this at my sentencing hearing, when she said, “Bobby Bostic, you will die in the Department of Corrections. You do not go to see the parole board until 2201; nobody in this courtroom will be alive in the year 2201.”

I have been in prison over 25 years now, and I have rehabilitated myself. I have completed several college courses and obtained my associate of science degree. I am only 30 credits from obtaining my bachelor’s degree in social work. I have written five nonfiction books and eight poetry books. I have blueprints for nonprofit organizations that would serve troubled teens. Furthermore, I have many goals that I am currently pursuing.

Please start sending me a subscription to your newspaper. Thank you in advance for listening to my story.

Bobby Bostic

Jefferson City Correctional Center

Jefferson City, Missouri