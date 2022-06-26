Free Mumia! Free ‘Em All! Support WW reporting

The U.S. has the highest percentage of its population in prisons — more than any other country in the world and disproportionately people of color. That’s not even counting detention centers for im/migrants who flee their homes to escape U.S. imperialist aggression and impoverishment. Here, they are brutally mistreated, detained, and families are separated.

Don’t let Fourth of July fireworks distract you from the streets and from formulating ways to dismantle the deadly, systemic oppression of Black, Brown and Indigenous people. Don’t let the hype mask the inequality, injustice and inadequate health care that are responsible for the disproportionate number of deaths of people of color from COVID-19.

What would really show solidarity with the already vibrant Black Lives Matter movement?

Raising the struggle to “Free Mumia Abu-Jamal” so it becomes a worldwide cry. The very reason why Mumia is in jail is that he used his voice and his pen to expose racism, especially the role of police terror in Philadelphia. Then the system framed him, denied him a fair trial and attempted to kill him.

Those who understand how this racist, classist, capitalist system works were in the streets over the last four decades to save Mumia’s life and promote his message. Workers World was there, demanding his freedom from the get-go. Mumia has been a longtime reader of WW, noting that it had the best coverage he had read on the 1985 bombing of MOVE.

Now the Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party is supporting the international call to Free Mumia. Mumia’s case personifies everything wrong with the U.S. — the world’s largest center of incarcerated workers.

