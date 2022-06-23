PDF of June 23 issue

By Workers World Party posted on June 23, 2022

Download the PDF.

Low-wage workers descend on D.C.

FREE MUMIA!

PRIDE:
LGBTQ+ acts of resistance
Editorial: The right to self defense

Also:
Juneteenth ‘Freedom Day’
Economic hurricane
Wide spectrum of class struggles
Puerto Rican Day & Alex Saab
Museum workers ready to strike


Tear down the walls:
Mumia – a hero for young people
Letters from behind the bars
End the death penalty!
Texas abolitionists march

World:
NATO Summit protest; General strike in Tunisia; Haiti crisis; Seafaring migrants

