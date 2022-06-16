PDF of June 16 issue

By A. Majumdar posted on June 16, 2022

March protests union-busters

editorial:
Justice for Patrick Lyoya!

Also:
‘History of the Russian Revolution’
Capitalism is killing our children
Rayshard Brooks’ life matters
Attack on The People’s Forum
Disability Pride

Roll the union on:
Migrant construction workers organize
Puerto Rico: AFL-CIO’s weaknesses
Cleveland solidarity with Amazon union

PRIDE:
Down with DeSantis; Cuban Revolution’s humanity

Tear down the walls:
‘An unspeakable atrocity’; Atlanta: Free them all!
Hunger strike; COVID-19 crisis in San Quentin

World:
People vs. Empire; Workers Summit; France elections: Left advances; Finland anti-NATO protest

