Philly celebrates Disability Pride

Disability advocates, the Philadelphia Freedom Band, and family, friends and allies joined together June 11 for the 10th annual Disability Pride PA parade to demand an inclusive society. MC Imani Barbarin, aka Crutches and Spice, with music by LACHI, 4 Wheel City, Gooch and the Motion and Danie Ocean, entertained the family-friendly event. There were vendors, food trucks and activities for children.

The photograph shows a marching crowd of 100 diverse people, with a banner in the front that reads “Disability Pride Philadelphia, advocating for an inclusive world.” To the left of the banner is Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania, Caitlin Chasar, and a person being led by a Seeing Eye dog. To the right of the banner are two other people in wheelchairs, including Miss Wheelchair Pennsylvania USA, Anomie Fatale.

— report and photo by Joe Piette