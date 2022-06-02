Hoboken, New Jersey, rally defends abortion

By Marsha Goldberg

Over 100 people rallied in Hoboken, New Jersey, May 26 in support of the right to abortion and reproductive justice. “We are devastated, we are furious, and we are fighting back!” shouted Bethany Diaz from Planned Parenthood Action Fund of N.J. Stephanie Mills from Hudson Pride Center spoke of the importance of including people of all genders who can get pregnant.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla chaired and spoke. Tammy Murphy, spouse of Gov. Phil Murphey, advocated for keeping abortion legal in the state and protecting anyone coming from elsewhere to seek an abortion. Robert Menendez Jr, who is running for his father’s seat in the U.S. House, spoke as did Emily Jabbour, a member of the Hoboken City Council and of Moms Demand Action, formed after the 2012 Sandy Hook school killings. A high school student sang “This is my fight song.”

All the speakers stressed making abortions accessible to anyone who needs one. There were many handmade signs in the crowd that showed people were also protesting the mass killings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas.