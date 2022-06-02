PDF of June 2 issue

By Workers World Party posted on June 2, 2022

Demanding China’s exclusion
U.S. blocks world access to vaccines

editorial: Solidarity with Uvalde

Fight abortion bans
‘White supremacy is terrorism’
Rehire Memphis 7, stop union busting
Protest renters’ evictions
Rainbow solidarity with workers
Anti-gay, anti-trans laws & class rule
Disability rights now!
Resist greenwashing corporation

Tear down the walls:
SCOTUS attacks prisoners
Shakaboona —​ Free at last!

World:
State of war in Ukraine
Sanctions & global economy
Summit of the Americas
Haiti needs reparations
Africa: famine & anti-imperialism

Copyright © 2021 Workers.org

