‘Cleveland to Jenin, justice for Shireen!’

Members of Cleveland’s Palestinian community kept up militant chanting for hours during a May 20 demonstration to demand justice for martyred Shireen Abu Akleh. The Israeli military killed the Palestinian-American journalist May 11 in Jenin.

The mostly youthful crowd also commemorated Nakba — the catastrophe — the 1948 expulsion of 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland to create the Zionist state of Israel. Chants included “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “Revolution until victory.”

Organizers voiced solidarity with the victims of white-supremacist terror in Buffalo.

— report and photo by Martha Grevatt