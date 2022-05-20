New York/ Community rallies for school bus struggles

The rally “Express Yourself about School Bus Struggles!” took place at Union Square in New York City the afternoon of May 15. School bus drivers, unions, educators, parents, caregivers and attendants, children and community members gathered to express support for a School Bus Bill of Rights that would guarantee riders’ civil rights, workers’ job rights and everyone’s safety. Children and youth told their own stories in artwork, music and dance and through spoken words. The rally was sponsored by Parents to Improve School Transportation (PIST) and Comité Timón.