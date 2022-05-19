PDF of May 19 issue

Download the PDF.

Response to Buffalo massacre

Smash white supremacy!

Israeli military murders journalist

Also:

May 14: Abortion bans off our bodies!

Reproductive rights & drug addiction

Editorial: Enough, already

Labor rolls on:

Workers bite Atlanta Apple

Oregon nurses ready to strike

PIST: bus drivers, parents connect

Million Worker March recalled

Organize the South!

Starbucks Memphis Seven

World: French elections; War & world hunger

Tear down the walls::

Black detainees targeted at Georgia detention center

Download the PDF.

More PDF back-issues here.