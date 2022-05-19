PDF of May 19 issue

By Workers World Party posted on May 19, 2022

Download the PDF.

Response to Buffalo massacre
Smash white supremacy!

Israeli military murders journalist

Also:
May 14: Abortion bans off our bodies!
Reproductive rights & drug addiction
Editorial: Enough, already

Labor rolls on:
Workers bite Atlanta Apple
Oregon nurses ready to strike
PIST: bus drivers, parents connect
Million Worker March recalled
Organize the South!
Starbucks Memphis Seven

World: French elections; War & world hunger

Tear down the walls::
Black detainees targeted at Georgia detention center

