Nurses’ union marches in Oregon

Oregon City, Oregon

Nurses from the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) working at Providence Oregon hospitals marched May 11 from Providence Willamette Falls Community Center to the Clackamas Courthouse, where they held a picket and gave speeches. The Providence network in Oregon operates hospitals, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health services and affiliated health services.

ONA members were building community consciousness and warning Providence Oregon of an imminent statewide strike, should the corporation not meet their demands for better working conditions. Key demands included that Providence meet safe staffing standards, end uneven distribution of nurses’ patient loads, increase wages to at least match inflation and provide better health care for the nurses.

Workers at Providence St. Vincent, west of Portland, reportedly have been out front in leading the state struggle, bringing continuous inspiration to Providence-employed nurses throughout Oregon.

Nurses have been given local support and solidarity from Jobs with Justice, the Teamsters Union, Democratic Socialists of America and a sibling union at Kaiser hospitals, the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals.