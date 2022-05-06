For Mumia on his birthday
By Julia Wright
To yet another Mumia generation:
Children, did you hear
of a Black man called Mumia ?
for 40 years he has been taking us on a journey
showing us the cruel and unusual imprisonment
of a world shackled by made-in-U.S.A. imperialism −
the poisoning of the earth belonging to the damned,
the hunger and the drought
suffered by the underneath of the underneath
at the hands of climate-blind corporate greed,
the political incarceration of those who dare lift their voice
against their own genocide . . .
for forty years Mumia has been taking us on a journey
inside ourselves telling us
that Blackness has its shadows
that the Movement has its ebbing tides
that we live in the prison of our imagined freedom
for forty years Mumia has been our Teacher
gently letting us know
that our Black Love
will break us out of all prisons
for forty years
Mumia has been captive of their prison
and free in his mind